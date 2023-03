Main events scheduled for March 20-26

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 20-26:

March 20 (Mon)

-- Summary of opinions from March 9-10 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan.

-- Chairman of Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, to give press conference.

-- Japan to mark 28th anniversary of sarin gas attack on Tokyo subway system by AUM Shinrikyo cult.

March 21 (Tues)

-- Spring Equinox Day national holiday.

March 22 (Wed)

-- Monthly economic report for March to be released by Cabinet Office.

-- Average price of land in Japan to be announced by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Marc...