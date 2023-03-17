Tokyo stocks rebound on easing U.S. financial fears, chip share gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday amid receding concerns over the U.S. financial system and gains in semiconductor shares after Japan decided to ease export controls of key chip production materials imposed against South Korea.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 323.18 points, or 1.20 percent, from Thursday at 27,333.79. The broader Topix index finished 22.32 points, or 1.15 percent, higher at 1,959.42.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, air transportation and electric appliance shares.