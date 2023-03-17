URGENT: Japan targets 85% of male workers to take paternity leave by FY 2030
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to implement the necessary measures to allow 85 percent of male workers who have a child to take paternity leave by fiscal 2030 to tackle the falling birthrate.
Kishida said at a press conference that his government will also take steps to push up wages for young workers and boost economic assistance to them to create an environment conducive to raising their children free of concerns.