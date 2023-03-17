Japan to ensure close coordination with BOJ amid market rout

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s government will closely coordinate with the Bank of Japan to ensure an appropriate response to recent market volatility caused by concerns about U.S. and European banks, a senior Finance Ministry official said Friday.

After a meeting between Finance Ministry officials, the central bank and the Financial Services Agency, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said the Japanese banking system is “stable as a whole.”

“Keeping in mind that there are various risks, the government will coordinate closely with the BOJ and the authorities of other nations to monitor eco...