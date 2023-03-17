OECD lifts global economic outlook for 2023, cuts Japan’s

Newsfrom Japan

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday upgraded its global economic outlook, forecasting 2.6 percent growth in 2023, but noted the recovery remains fragile amid monetary tightening and uncertainty over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The previous estimate in November said the global economy will expand 2.2 percent this year. The Paris-based organization, meanwhile, cut its growth forecast for Japan to 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent, underscoring its relative weakness despite pent-up demand supporting the world’s third-largest economy.

The 2023 forecasts for the United State...