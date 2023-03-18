Baseball: Japan to face Mexico in WBC semis, Sasaki set to start

Newsfrom Japan

Samurai Japan touched down Friday ahead of a World Baseball Classic semifinal showdown against Mexico in Miami, where 21-year-old pitching sensation Roki Sasaki is tipped to start for the two-time champions. The Lotte Marines star was among the Japan players who took part in the team's first practice after arriving on a charter flight in the early hours. "We're here to win the championship, so of course I'll do my best to win the next game," Sasaki said of Monday's do-or-die semifinal. Pool C winner Mexico came back to beat Pool D runner-up Puerto Rico 5-4 in a thrilling quarterfinal Friday at...