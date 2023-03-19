Japanese brokerage, schools work to improve kids' financial literacy

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. has recently signed agreements with Japanese junior and senior high schools to help them offer a curriculum that will improve the financial literacy of students. The move comes after financial education was made compulsory in public senior high schools last year along with the country lowering the age of adulthood to 18 from 20. The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made an effort to encourage people to invest their wealth as it seeks to double the amount of investment income generated by each household. Toshimagaoka Joshigakuen Junior ...