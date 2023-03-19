Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles

Newsfrom Japan

Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe. Fujii won Game 4 in the tourist city of Nikko, eastern Japan, to finish the best-of-five Kio series against his 38-year-old opponent, joining Yoshiharu Habu, who won his sixth title in 1994 at age 24 and completed a sweep of all of what were then the game's seven major titles in 1996. The Aichi Prefecture native has been in dominant form as he looks to secure all eight of the current major titles. "Through playing this s...