Tokyo stocks open lower amid concerns over financial crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by persistent concerns about recent financial turmoil involving banks in the United States and Europe.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 56.20 points, or 0.21 percent, from Friday to 27,277.59. The broader Topix index was down 6.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,952.70.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, land transportation, and warehousing and harbor transportation service shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.28-29 yen compared with 131.80-90 yen in New York and 133.01-03 yen in Tokyo a...