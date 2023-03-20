BOJ deputy chiefs assume posts amid bank fears, policy side effects

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan's new deputy governors assumed their posts Monday amid concerns about the U.S. and European banking sectors and the side effects of monetary easing at home. Ryozo Himino, former head of the nation's financial watchdog, and Shinichi Uchida, a former executive director at the central bank who was instrumental in designing monetary policy under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, will serve five-year terms, replacing Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe. Kazuo Ueda, an academic and former BOJ board member, will take the helm of the central bank on April 9, succeeding Kuroda, its longes...