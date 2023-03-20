Baseball: Ohtani willing to relieve in WBC final

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani indicated Sunday he may pitch again in the World Baseball Classic if Japan reaches Tuesday's final. Ohtani started Japan's March 9 opener and Thursday's quarterfinal win that earned the team a trip to Miami. Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels manager, Phil Nevin, said recently he believed his star would not pitch for Japan after the quarterfinals. On Sunday, however, Ohtani indicated the Angels were willing to be flexible. "My club listens to my selfish demands, and they are really giving me some leeway," Ohtani said after Samurai Japan practiced for the first time at Miami's loanDepot ...