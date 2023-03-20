Baseball: All eyes on Sasaki in Japan’s WBC semifinal with Mexico

Newsfrom Japan

With Roki Sasaki’s 17 straight perfect innings a year ago in mind, Mexico manager Benji Gil said Sunday he is excited to see the Japanese youngster pitch in their World Baseball Classic semifinal, but suggested he would prefer it to be against someone else.

Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama tapped the 21-year-old to start against Mexico on Monday as his team bids to return to the tournament final for the first time since 2009, and Gil, who is aware of what Sasaki brings, could not hide his admiration.

“I’m excited to see him play,” Gil said after his team practiced at Miami’s loanDepot park. “Roki...