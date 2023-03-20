Tokyo stocks fall in morning as fears over financial crisis remain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning amid lingering concerns about recent financial turmoil involving banks in the United States and Europe, with efforts being made to shore up economic stability. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 227.45 points, or 0.83 percent, from Friday to 27,106.34. The broader Topix index was down 17.55 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,941.87. Decliners were led by marine transportation, land transportation, and warehousing and harbor transportation service shares.