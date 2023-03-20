Japan gov’t to spend additional 2 tril. yen to ease inflation pain

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will spend over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) in reserve funds from the state budget for the current business year to March to give cash handouts to low-income families and cut liquefied petroleum gas bills as part of a fresh inflation-relief package, government sources said Monday.

As key pillars of the package expected to be compiled on Wednesday, the government plans to give 30,000 yen to each low-income household and an extra 50,000 yen per child to the same group, the sources said.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has been urging Prime Minister Fumio K...