Tokyo stocks drop amid lingering fears over financial crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks retreated Monday as investors refrained from taking risks amid the recent financial turmoil involving banks in the United States and Europe, with efforts being made to shore up economic stability.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 388.12 points, or 1.42 percent, from Friday at 26,945.67. The broader Topix index finished 30.12 points, or 1.54 percent, lower at 1,929.30.

All industry categories declined, led by marine transportation, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and real estate shares.