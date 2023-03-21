Baseball: Japan, Mexico deliver WBC game for the ages

Newsfrom Japan

Japan advanced to the World Baseball Classic final in unbelievable fashion Monday, coming off the floor in the late innings to overcome two deficits and defeat Mexico in a tense, entertaining classic battle. The seesaw game, won by Japan 6-5, was a highlight reel all by itself, packed with energy, twists and turns and brought to an end when Japan's best young hitter shook off his struggles and doubled in the final two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Munetaka Murakami, who last year became the country's youngest Triple Crown hitter, had been manager Hideki Kuriyama's first choice as a c...