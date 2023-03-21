Baseball: Imanaga set for biggest career start in WBC final vs. U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Left-hander Shota Imanaga joined his Japan teammates in celebrating a thrilling World Baseball Classic semifinal victory over Mexico on Monday, but he remained fixated on what will be the biggest start of his career the following day.

Japan skipper Hideki Kuriyama has tapped the 29-year-old DeNA BayStars ace to take the mound opposite the United States in the deciding game of the WBC, pitting the defending champion Americans against the tournament’s only two-time winners.

“I just couldn’t stop thinking about my start in the final, so I believe I was the only one on the team who stayed nervous ...