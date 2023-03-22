Football: Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has season-ending knee surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Arsenal’s Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his right knee in London, the Premier League football club said Tuesday.

Tomiyasu, who injured his knee during a Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, has also been scratched for Japan’s home friendlies against Uruguay and Colombia later this month, the Samurai Blue’s first matches since the World Cup in Qatar.

“Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join preseason training ahead of next season,” Arsenal said on their website....