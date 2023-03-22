IMF plans $15.6 billion worth of financing package for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it has agreed with Ukraine on a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion as it struggles to rebuild its economy and infrastructure.

The so-called staff-level agreement, which still needs to be approved by the IMF’s board in the coming weeks, was reached following a series of discussions between the multilateral lender and Ukrainian authorities earlier this month in Warsaw.

“In addition to the horrific humanitarian toll, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on the economy: activity contracted by 30 percent ...