URGENT: Japan beats U.S. for 3rd World Baseball Classic championship

Sports

Japan won its third World Baseball Classic championship Tuesday with a 3-2 win over the defending champion United States behind home runs from Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, and a scoreless inning from Shohei Ohtani.

Japan’s Yu Darvish surrendered an eighth-inning solo homer in his one inning of relief before Ohtani closed the door in the ninth at Miami’s loanDepot park, sealing his nation’s first WBC title since 2009.

Kyodo News

