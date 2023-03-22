Japan unveils fresh 2 tril. yen inflation relief package

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Wednesday drew up a fresh 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) inflation relief package that will give cash to low-income families and reduce liquefied petroleum gas bills, in its latest attempt to mitigate the shock from rising food and energy prices.

Low-income households will receive 30,000 yen each and another 50,000 per child will be given to low-income earners with children. The government will tap reserve funds in the state budget for the current fiscal year ending on March 31, whose use requires no additional legislation.

Households that are exempt from paying reside...