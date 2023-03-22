Fans rejoice as Japan claims 3rd WBC title after victory over U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Fans on Wednesday celebrated Japan’s third World Baseball Classic championship after the team’s victory over the United States, with many expressing elation when Shohei Ohtani struck out the final batter in the ninth inning.

Japan’s 3-2 triumph in Miami, its first WBC title since 2009, was watched by crowds who had gathered to view the game at public venues across the country, with some firms permitting workers time off in the morning.

Around 100 people got together in Hanamaki, Iwate Prefecture -- home of Hanamaki Higashi High School which the tournament’s MVP Ohtani once attended -- to watch...