Baseball: WBC finishes in high drama as Ohtani delivers

Featuring two of the sport’s biggest stars on opposing national teams, the final at-bat of this year’s World Baseball Classic delivered the dream confrontation between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani that fans had longed for.

Ohtani, who started as Japan’s designated hitter, took the mound to protect a 3-2 ninth-inning lead over the defending champion United States on Tuesday. And with two outs, the American League’s 2021 MVP faced his Los Angeles Angels teammate, three-time MVP Trout, and struck him out. In the build-up to that instant, Japan ran out one reliever after another to protect a two-r...