Baseball: Yoshida shows off his bat at WBC before season with Red Sox

While Shohei Ohtani put in a masterful two-way performance at the World Baseball Classic, Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida likewise made a big impact ahead of his major league rookie season.

Yoshida, who signed a reported five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox, batted cleanup in Japan’s final three games of the tournament and had a WBC record of 13 RBIs.

He also homered twice and finished with a .409 batting average.

“We played our heart out every game,” said Yoshida, who cut his Red Sox spring training short to play at the WBC. “It was a tough decision but my desire to bring t...