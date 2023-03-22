Kyoto to introduce Japan’s 1st empty homes tax

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s internal affairs ministry is set to approve a proposal by Kyoto to tax owners of empty homes and holiday houses, a source close to the matter said Wednesday, putting the western Japan city on track to be the first in the country to implement such a system.

The new tax, slated to be introduced in 2026 at the earliest, aims to boost the property market amid an exodus of young people struggling to secure housing in Kyoto. If effective, it could serve as a reference for other cities facing similar problems.

In addition to vacant properties, the non-statutory tax will also target vacation h...