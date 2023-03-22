Basketball: Chiba’s B-League record win streak snapped at 24 games

Newsfrom Japan

The Chiba Jets saw their record for the most consecutive wins in Japanese pro basketball’s B-League first division snapped at 24 on Wednesday in an 88-77 loss to the Sendai 89ers.

Rashawn Thomas scored a game-high 23 points for visiting Sendai, who outscored the home side in the first three quarters at Funabashi Arena east of Tokyo.

The Jets remain on top of the B1’s eastern conference with a league-best 38-4 record.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings set the previous league record of 20 straight wins last year.