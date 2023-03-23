Baseball: Ohtani on course for Opening Day, Darvish, Suzuki doubtful

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's World Baseball Classic MVP Shohei Ohtani is on course to be the Los Angeles Angels' Opening Day starter for the second straight year and is set to pitch in a preseason game Friday, according to Angels manager Phil Nevin. Opening Day appearances are unlikely, however, for San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, following his WBC endeavor with Japan, and injured Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, their respective managers said Wednesday. Two-way star Ohtani is expected to face a minor league team three days after he sealed Japan's third WBC title by striking out his Angels teammate ...