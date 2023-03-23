URGENT: Toshiba OKs Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium buyout: sources
Toshiba Corp. has agreed to accept a buyout offer from a consortium led by Tokyo-based fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc., in a deal expected to be worth about 2 trillion yen, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The JIP-led group is expected to launch a tender offer to buy Toshiba shares from existing shareholders and delist the struggling conglomerate, the sources said.