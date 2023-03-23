ANA to resume Tokyo Haneda-Beijing route after 3-yr hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Thursday it will resume flights to Beijing and Shanghai from Tokyo's Haneda airport in April after a hiatus of about three years, betting on increased travel demand between the two countries after Japan eased its COVID-19 border controls. The Japanese airline will operate a daily roundtrip flight between the two capitals from April 1, except for April 3 and 6. Flights to Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport will also resume from April 1, with a daily roundtrip flight planned for each route. The resumption comes after the compa...