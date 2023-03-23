Japan eases chipmaking material export curbs on S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Thursday eased export controls of chipmaking materials on South Korea in response to Seoul’s decision to retract its complaint with the World Trade Organization over the matter, the industry ministry said.

The move came as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks last week in Tokyo, in the latest sign of improving bilateral ties.

South Korea’s industry minister Lee Chang Yang was quoted by South Korean media as saying the process to withdraw its complaint with the WTO will be completed within this week.

In July 2019, the Japanese governm...