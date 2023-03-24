Tokyo stocks fall in morning as financial system fears linger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning as investors remained jittery over the financial system in Europe and the United States following turmoil in the banking sector.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 70.89 points, or 0.26 percent, from Thursday to 27,348.72. The broader Topix index was down 3.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,953.81.

Decliners were led by insurance, consumer credit and bank shares.