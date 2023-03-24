Tokyo stocks fall on lingering U.S., Europe financial systems concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday as investors remained jittery over the U.S. and European financial systems following turmoil in the banking sector, but declines were limited by buying of heavyweight semiconductor-related shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 34.36 points, or 0.13 percent, from Thursday at 27,385.25. The broader Topix index finished 2.00 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 1,955.32.

Decliners were led by insurance, consumer credit and bank issues.