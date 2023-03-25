Japan, 8 other economies agree to slash saury fishing quota by 25%

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, China and the seven other members of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission have agreed to cut their combined saury catch quota by about 25 percent from last year to 250,000 tons a year to address depleted stocks. The new catch limit, which was decided at the end of a three-day meeting through Friday in Sapporo, will be in place for two years. While the parties agreed on a 40 percent cut from the previous year in 2021 and kept the quota at 333,750 tons in 2022, Tokyo had proposed halving it to 170,000 tons amid historically poor catches. Even after the latest change, the quota still far...