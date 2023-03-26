G-7 to push for tighter cryptocurrency regulations

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven major industrialized democracies will promote tougher regulations of the cryptocurrency sector, aiming to increase business transparency and consumer protections, officials with knowledge of the plan said Sunday.

The G-7 will accelerate the pace of related discussions toward a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in mid-May, just days before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosts this year’s summit in Hiroshima, according to the officials.

Amid lingering concern about potential risks to the global financial system posed by crypto assets, they said Japan and ...