Tokyo stocks open higher on tech-driven Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday led by technology shares following Wall Street gains late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 30.92 points, or 0.11 percent, from Friday to 27,416.17. The broader Topix index was up 4.03 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,959.35.

Gainers were led by land transportation, real estate and rubber product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 130.85-86 yen compared with 130.69-79 yen in New York and 130.25-27 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0775-0779 and 140.99-141.05 yen against $...