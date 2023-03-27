Tokyo stocks rise in morning on tech share gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, spurred by buying of technology shares after gains by U.S. peers late last week, while lingering fears of financial turmoil in the United States and Europe weighed on bank shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 85.92 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday to 27,471.17. The broader Topix index was up 7.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,963.26.

Gainers were led by land transportation, real estate and wholesale trade shares.