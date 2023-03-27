Tokyo stocks rise on firm techs, capped by financial fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday on firm technology shares, but weak banking issues amid lingering fears of financial turmoil in the United States and Europe weighed on the market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 91.62 points, or 0.33 percent, from Friday at 27,476.87. The broader Topix index finished 6.52 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 1,961.84.

Gainers were led by wholesale trade, real estate and rubber product shares.