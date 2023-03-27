TEPCO unit acquires rights to develop wind farms off Scotland

Newsfrom Japan

TEPCO Renewable Power Inc., a renewable energy unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., said Monday it has acquired rights to develop offshore wind farms in waters off Scotland for about 16 billion yen ($122 million).

The floating wind farms, to be set up in two separate areas of the North Sea, will have a combined output of 1.91 million kilowatts, the company said.

One of the sites will boast an output of 1.35 million kilowatts, making it one of the world’s biggest floating wind farms, the Japanese company said.

The Tokyo Electric unit plans to start construction as early as 2025 a...