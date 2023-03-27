Panasonic-Sony display maker files for court protection
JOLED Inc., an organic light-emitting diode display company created through a merger of Panasonic Corp.'s and Sony Corp.'s operations, said Monday it has filed for court protection with debt totaling 33.7 billion yen ($260 million).
The company said it will pull out of the display manufacturing business and close its factories in Ishikawa and Chiba prefectures.