Panasonic-Sony display maker files for court protection

Economy

JOLED Inc., an organic light-emitting diode display company created through a merger of Panasonic Corp.'s and Sony Corp.'s operations, said Monday it has filed for court protection with debt totaling 33.7 billion yen ($260 million).

The company said it will pull out of the display manufacturing business and close its factories in Ishikawa and Chiba prefectures.

Kyodo News

