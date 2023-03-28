Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning as U.S. financial fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday morning, supported by easing fears over the U.S. financial system, while a strengthening yen prompted the selling of some export-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 20.58 points, or 0.07 percent, from Monday to 27,497.45. The broader Topix index was up 5.92 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,967.76.

Gainers included bank, securities house and mining shares.