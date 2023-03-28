Tokyo stocks end higher as U.S. financial fears ease, firm yen weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday as concerns regarding the U.S. financial system were mitigated after U.S. bank First Citizens BancShares announced plans to acquire large parts of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, although the market was weighed down by a strong yen against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 41.38 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday at 27,518.25. The broader Topix index finished 4.83 points, or 0.25 percent, higher at 1,966.67.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, mining, and oil and coal product issues.