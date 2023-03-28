Football: Colombia bounce back to defeat Japan 2-1 in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Colombia came back to beat Japan 2-1 in an international football friendly Tuesday thanks to a spectacular bicycle-kick winner from Rafael Borre in the 61st minute at Osaka’s Yodoko Sakura Stadium.

Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma gave Japan an early lead with his own highlight-reel goal before Jhon Duran’s equalizer saw the teams head into halftime knotted 1-1.

The entertaining clash pitted a Japan squad introducing new faces to the group who reached the World Cup last-16 against a Colombia rebuilding under new Argentine manager Nestor Lorenzo following their failure to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Japa...