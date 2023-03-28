Baseball: Endorsement income to make Ohtani MLB’s biggest earner

Newsfrom Japan

There is seemingly no barrier Shohei Ohtani can’t break after a report Tuesday projected the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar’s total income in 2023 to reach an MLB record of $70 million.

Ohtani will earn an estimated $40 million in endorsement income this year, sports business website Sportico reported. His $30 million deal for this season surpassed the record pre-free agency $27 million deal given in 2020 to Mookie Betts, who Ohtani retired in the ninth inning of last week’s World Baseball Classic final.

The article said Ohtani’s endorsement earnings are on a level reserved for global fo...