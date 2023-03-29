Tokyo stocks up in morning as yen weakens, SoftBank Group soars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday morning as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar, while sharp gains by the blue-chip SoftBank Group also supported sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 107.74 points, or 0.39 percent, from Tuesday to 27,625.99. The broader Topix index was up 9.72 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,976.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, rubber product, and paper and pulp product issues.