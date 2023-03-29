Tokyo stocks end higher on weaker yen, SoftBank Group surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as a weakening yen against the U.S. dollar prompted investors to seek export-oriented issues, while rises in major issues before going ex-dividend and sharp gains by the blue-chip SoftBank Group also supported sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 365.53 points, or 1.33 percent, from Tuesday at 27,883.78. The broader Topix index finished 28.81 points, or 1.46 percent, higher at 1,995.48.

Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained ground except for marine transportation issues. Gainers were led by mining, rubber product, and ...