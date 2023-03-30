Tokyo stocks fall in morning on ex-dividend selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning, as investors sold shares after securing rights for dividend payments ahead of the end of the current fiscal year on Friday.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 202.46 points, or 0.73 percent, from Wednesday to 27,681.32. The broader Topix index was down 17.31 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,978.17.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and securities shares.