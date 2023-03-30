Toyota’s global sales for February hit record high

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its global sales for February rose 10.3 percent from a year ago to 773,271 units, a record high for the month, as domestic sales rebounded on the back of easing semiconductor shortages.

Sales in Japan, including those for mini vehicles, jumped 53.2 percent to 155,840 cars, following a slump the previous year due to a shortage of parts and the effects of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Toyota’s domestic output also grew 11.2 percent to 281,521 units, helping to lift its global production, which expanded 2.0 percent to 755,839 units for the second straight mont...