Tokyo stocks drop after dividend rights secured ahead of FY end

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday as investors sold some of the major issues after securing rights for dividend payments ahead of the end of the current fiscal year.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 100.85 points, or 0.36 percent, from Wednesday at 27,782.93. The broader Topix index finished 12.16 points, or 0.61 percent, lower at 1,983.32.

Decliners were led by securities, oil and coal product, and marine transportation shares.