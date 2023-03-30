S. Korea to maintain import ban on Fukushima-linked Japanese seafood

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea will maintain an import ban on seafood from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday, as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water from the crippled power plant into the sea.

Japan has sought an easing of the ban, including during a bilateral summit meeting earlier this month, but South Korean opposition parties have criticized the move amid continuing public objection to any easing.

The opposition has also accused Yoon of not dismissing the Japanese request outright when he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida i...