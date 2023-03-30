Toyota unveils RZ Lexus EV in bid to expand all-electric lineup

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday launched its all-electric Lexus model RZ in the Japanese market, as part of efforts to make all models of the premium brand electric vehicles by 2035.

The sport utility vehicle, priced from 8.8 million yen ($66,000) to 9.4 million yen, is expected to be sold in about 50 countries, with its monthly sales target set at about 2,700 units, the company said.

RZ is the first Lexus model only offered in the EV form. The automaker launched UX300e, an EV version of a gasoline-powered Lexus model, in 2020.

The new car has a battery capacity of 71.4 kilowatt-hours, which en...